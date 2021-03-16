SC Senate confirms Robert Woods as director of Dept. of Public Safety

Robert Woods IV enters a South Carolina Senate hearing room before senators consider his nomination to lead the state Department of Public Safety, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. Woods has been with the Highway Patrol for 29 years and has been interim director of the Department of Public Safety for the past year. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — The South Carolina Senate has unanimously approved the governor’s nomination of a nearly lifelong member of the Highway Patrol to lead the state Department of Public Safety.

Robert Woods IV can now take interim off his title as he runs the agency that oversees the Highway Patrol and Statehouse security.

Woods has been doing the job for about a year after the previous nominee withdrew.

By December, the governor convinced Woods to seek the job on a more permanent basis.

“Director Woods is a proven leader that will take SCDPS to new levels,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “As acting director, Woods has already implemented innovative policy changes that have garnered positive results. I have complete confidence that his leadership will help ensure that South Carolinians continue to be served by the most effective law enforcement agencies in the world.”

Woods has worked for the agency for 29 years, except for a brief stint as a Charleston police officer early in his career, rising to a major overseeing the Highway Patrol’s administration.