COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate is debating a bill that would give some poorer or disabled students money so they could pick a private school or public school outside their district.

The bill provides up to $6,000 in state money each year.

Along with tuition, the money could also go toward textbooks, materials, education services, or equipment for disabled students.

The program would be limited to students whose family income is low enough to make them eligible for Medicaid and students with disabilities.

The program would be limited to 15,000 students.

Opponents say the money could be better spent improving public schools for all.