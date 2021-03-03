SC Senate passes bill to add electric chair, firing squad as execution methods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/AP) — A bill passed by the South Carolina Senate on Wednesday would add a firing squad and the electric chair as alternatives if the state can’t execute condemned inmates via lethal injection. The bill will now move to the South Carolina House of Representatives for consideration.

The Senate approved the bill Tuesday on a key 32-11 vote with several Democrats joining Republicans in the proposal which would allow South Carolina to restart executions after nearly 10 years. A third and final reading was conducted Wednesday.

Currently, the state is unable to carry out executions because the supply of lethal injection drugs is expired, and the state has been unable to procure more.

Currently, eight other states can use electric chairs and Utah, Oklahoma and Mississippi allow firing squads.