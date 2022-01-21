SC Senate passes new US House districts with minimal changes

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, compares his proposed map of U.S. House districts drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data to a plan supported by Republicans on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.. The full Senate was debating the maps. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed a new map for the state’s U.S. House seats that makes minimal changes to the current seven districts.

Six of those districts regularly end up sending Republicans to Congress. The 26-15 vote on Thursday fell exactly on party lines.

It likely shut the door on any significant changes to the districts, which Democrats and civic groups say unfairly amplifies Republican power and dilutes minority strength into just one district.

The Senate made minor changes to the House plan, so the map heads back to that chamber.