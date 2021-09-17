SC senate plans October special session; masks not on agenda

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators plan to return to the Statehouse next month for a special session on spending federal COVID-19 relief money and redistricting.

But one thing not on the agenda at the moment for the Oct. 12 session is any discussion of mask rules.

Senate President Harvey Peeler wrote in a letter to senators he wants to limit debate to matters in the resolution when the regular session adjourned in May.

The Senate can take up matters not in its session-ending resolution, but that requires a two-thirds vote.

House leaders have not said whether they plan to have a special session this fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES