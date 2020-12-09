SC Senate president pre-files legislation to restructure DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler announced on Wednesday that he has pre-filed legislation to restructure the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Plans include splitting the department in a way that separates the health agencies from the environmental programs.

It also comes at a time when the state health agency is searching for a new leader.

“No one is in control at DHEC and hasn’t been for quite some time. I know because the Senate Medical Affairs Committee has screened four DHEC director-appointees in just seven years,” said Peeler. “This legislation will ensure government runs more efficiently and will give each agency clearly defined responsibilities.”

According to a news release, the legislation does not create any additional agencies.

The health sector of DHEC will turn into the Department of Behavioral and Public Health, combining DHEC’s current health division with the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS).

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Natural Resources will undertake a number of programs that are relevant to their departments.

If passed, the changes to DHEC would go into effect upon signature of the Governor.