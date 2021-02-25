SC Senate reluctantly approves borrowing $550M for port

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have approved a proposal to borrow up to $550 million to expand the port in Charleston with more railroads and a barge that could carry cargo from one terminal to another.

The senate OKed the bill 45-1 on Wednesday, but that final vote hides plenty of disagreement.

Some senators reluctantly voted knowing the House is almost certain to alter the proposal and they will get a second chance to reject it later this year.

They want the State Ports Authority to answer more questions and be more accountable.

House leaders say they agree the port needs money, but aren’t sure if they should borrow it.