SC Senate subcommittee discusses two additional designs for official state flag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state senate subcommittee met on Tuesday to discuss a permanent design for the South Carolina state flag.

Currently, there are many variations of the state flag which include a crescent in the upper left corner and a palmetto tree centered in the middle of a blue background. But there are no rules related to the design of the images or the exact blue coloring of the field.

But bill S.101, introduced by Senators Ronnie Cromer and Greg Hembree, would establish an official state flag for South Carolina.

A study design that was produced in 2020 received a lot of negative talk on social media after images of an oddly designed tree and crescent surfaced – the designs were meant to be historic.

The committee has since been studying the historical significance of the flag to help with the official design and came back with two renderings that were discussed during Tuesday’s subcommittee meeting.

Of those, is the first recommendation – the flag which received a lot of public comment – including a Jervey Palmetto Design.

Alternate Design A shows the palmetto tree that first appeared on the second official state flag, adopted in 1910, and utilizes elements of the original sketch submitted by Ellen Heyward Jervey that same year.

Alternate Design B features a palmetto tree that appeared on state flags since at least 1953. “At nearly 70 years old, it exceeds the 50-year-old criteria for being considered historic,” according to documents presented during the meeting. The palmetto design is uncertain, but it was being used by a commercial flag manufacturer by the mid-20th century.

Lawmakers say the color of the flag should be Pantone 282 C, indigo, which is the color of the surviving flag of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment, commanded by Colonel William Moultrie, and presented to the regiment on July 1, 1776.

Designs ‘A’ and ‘B’ were approved and passed to a full committee. There, the full committee will either pass one of the designs or move the debate to the South Carolina Senate for a vote.