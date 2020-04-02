SC Senate to hold one-day session to extend the state’s budget amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Senate will return to session for a single day order to extend the state’s budget and set a schedule to finalize the work of this legislative session later in the year.

The General Assembly will return to Columbia on April 8th to “guarantee our state government can continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to SC Senate President Harvey S. Peeler, Jr.

Peeler said the one-day return will allow the General Assembly to pause its session and send legislators home until it is safe to return. “The Senate will act responsibly, do our work, and return home,” he said.

“Knowing that the Senate must return before May 14, the state’s public health professionals advise that this work be done as soon as possible and as quickly as possible.”

“This is not a decision made lightly,” said Peeler. “The health of all of our citizens is our greatest concern and we will do what is necessary to combat the spread of this virus.”