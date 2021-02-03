SC Senate Transportation Committee unanimously passes beach parking bill S.40; will be held on Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously passed a beach parking bill that was proposed by Senator Larry Grooms during the full Senate Transportation Committee.

Sen. Groom’s Bill, S.40, would amend section 5-29-30 of the 1976 code related to the right of municipalities establishing on-street parking facilities or altering parking facilities on any state highway without the prior approval of the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The bill passed in the committee on Wednesday, but with the condition that it would be held on the Senate floor until issues between the beaches and the Department of Transportation can be discussed.

SCDOT this week revoked the Isle of Palms 2015 beach parking plan that restricted public parking on most streets.

During the hearing, Sen. Grooms thanked SCDOT’s Secretary of Transportation, Christy Hall, for her letter to the Isle of Palms on Monday, saying it helped “move the ball.”

Secretary Hall and other SCDOT members attended the meeting, along with IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

The full committee did not speak during the session.

During an earlier subcommittee meeting on Wednesday, officials with the Municipal Association, SCDOT, citizens from coastal communities and coastal city officials spoke about the bill, but that subcommittee passed the bill on to the full committee for approval.

Any agreements made between coastal communities and the SCDOT will be added as amendments to the bill, which would then be introduced by Dorchester County Senator Sean Bennett.

It would then be discussed and voted on by the Senate.