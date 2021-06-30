SC Senate votes no confidence in Juvenile Justice chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has voted that they have no confidence in Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough.

Senators decided Tuesday in a 34-4 vote that Pough is unable to fix problems at the agency that operates the state’s juvenile prisons.

Lawmakers have held hearings on the department this year after a scathing audit found an uptick in violence and problems getting medical care to youths along with other problems.

Gov. Henry McMaster tapped Pough to run the agency and is the only person who can fire him.

The governor’s office says Pough is working on turning the agency around.