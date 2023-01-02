BEAUFORT, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.

According to officials, moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol was consumed, Senator Davis recognized he should not be driving.

Senator Davis then pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it, and sat in it for over an hour. At this point, he was approached by a Lexington Police Department officer and was ticketed.

Senator Davis cooperated with the officer and was not charged with driving under the influence.

Senator Davis has released the following statement following being ticketed: