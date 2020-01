COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Senator from South Carolina wants to raise the age someone can get out of jury duty.

That age right now is 65 but that age could soon be moved up to 75.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey from Edgefield County says he sponsored the bill because people are living longer and healthier lives.

Sen. Massey said he also thinks life experience helps make good jurors and expanding the age restriction could help smaller counties with smaller jury pools.