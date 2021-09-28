SC senators debate how to spend $525M in plutonium deal

FILE – In this Nov., 20, 2013, file photo, radioactive waste, sealed in large stainless steel canisters, are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a storage building at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. South Carolina lawmakers are debating how to spend $525 million from a federal settlement after U.S. officials didn’t remove all the plutonium from the state by a 2017 deadline. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Along with billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money, South Carolina lawmakers have another large bonus pot of money to spend soon.

The state is getting $525 million from the federal government over plutonium still being stored at the Savannah River Site.

The highly radioactive material was supposed to leave by 2017, although that deadline is now 2037.

The two state senators who represent the site want most of the money spent first in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties where the site sits.

They want additional money to go to nearby counties where jobs were lost.

No votes were taken by a Senate subcommittee Tuesday.