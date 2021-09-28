SC senators debate how to spend $525M in plutonium deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Along with billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money, South Carolina lawmakers have another large bonus pot of money to spend soon.
The state is getting $525 million from the federal government over plutonium still being stored at the Savannah River Site.
The highly radioactive material was supposed to leave by 2017, although that deadline is now 2037.
The two state senators who represent the site want most of the money spent first in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties where the site sits.
They want additional money to go to nearby counties where jobs were lost.
No votes were taken by a Senate subcommittee Tuesday.