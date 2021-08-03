SC senators hear rules on spending $2.5B in federal relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina senators is starting discussions on how to spend $2.5 billion of federal COVID-19 relief.

The Senate American Rescue Plan Act Subcommittee met for the first time Tuesday.

The senators mostly heard about the rules and limitations on how the money can be spent.

They heard a world of possibilities like fixing water and sewer problems or extending service or giving government employees a pandemic bonus.

There are things the money can’t be used for. They include lowering taxes, shoring up pension or legal settlements.

