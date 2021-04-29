SC senators look at adding no-resuscitate rights for parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A panel of South Carolina senators has approved a bill giving parents the ability to request do-not-resuscitate orders for terminally ill children.

Emergency responders are prohibited from honoring such requests for people under the age of 18 under current state law.

On Thursday, the Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted unanimously in favor of the bill that would let parents and guardians request or revoke the orders.

Proponents of the bill say it will extend the right of parents to choose what medical care their terminally ill children should receive.

The legislation now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.