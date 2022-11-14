FILE – This March 19, 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will receive part of a $391.5 million payout as part of a multistate settlement with Google over the company’s location tracking practices.

The 39-state settlement “is the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the United States,” according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

An investigation was launched in 2018 after the Associated Press reported that Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.” The information is used “to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers.”

The investigation determined that Google was not fully transparent with customers, and even misled them, about what settings track locations; specifically, the Location History and Web & App Activity settings. While Location History is off unless a user turns it on, Web & App Activity automatically tracks locations unless the feature is turned off. However, most users think the Location history setting is the only setting that tracks location.

To improve transparency, the settlement requires Google to:

Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off”;

Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden); and

Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

Tougher restrictions were also placed on Google’s “use and storage of certain types of location information.”

Wilson said that “consumer privacy is one of the most important issues facing consumers right now,” and that his office “will continue to do its part in ensuring the protection of our citizens.”

South Carolina is set to receive $7,813,840.87 from the settlement.