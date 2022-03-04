COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A week devoted to severe weather awareness will kick off in South Carolina on Sunday.

Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed South Carolina Severe Weather and Awareness Week for 2022 will be observed March 6 through 12.

The purpose of the week is to ensure South Carolinians are prepared for the various severe weather situations – like tornadoes and flash floods – that can impact the state.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service are promoting awareness of the hazards associated with severe weather, including tornadoes and floods, and the procedures that help keep people safe.

Each day next week, SCEMD will focus on a different topic related to severe weather and flood safety:

Sunday: Types of Severe Weather

Monday: Watches and Warnings

Tuesday: Staying Connected

Wednesday: What to do during a tornado

Thursday: Flooding in South Carolina

Friday: Turn around don’t drown, home safety tips

Saturday: Recovery from storms and flooding, insurance review

“A highlight of the week will be the annual statewide tornado drill which is conducted in close coordination with the South Carolina Broadcasters Association,” said SCEMD. “The State Superintendent of Education is encouraging schools statewide to participate. During the drill, the National Weather Service will use a real-event code, TOR. The “TOR” code will activate tone-alert weather radios that are set to receive tornado warnings, and those radios will broadcast the exercise message.”

What to do during severe weather: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/thunderstorms/

Before, During and After a Tornado: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/tornadoes/

Flood Safety: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/floods/