SC Sheriff: Videos lead to riot arrests; racists were in crowd

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds up a walking stick he said was used to shatter windows in a police vehicle and a rock that was thrown and broke a deputy’s thumb during a violent demonstration May 30 and 31, at his office in Columbia, SC., on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Lott said deputies are reviewing social media and expect to arrest a number of people for violent or destructive acts during the demonstrations May 30 and May 31. (AP Photo /Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they used social media to find four men who damaged or stole property or assaulted people during violent demonstrations last weekend in South Carolina’s capital city.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday his deputies expect a lot more arrests after reviewing social media and news media videos.

Twelve officers were hurt in Saturday and Sunday protests, which started peacefully before authorities said a small group left the Statehouse protests and tried to invade the Columbia Police Department headquarters several blocks away.

Also disturbing to deputies were several white men in Hawaiian shirts destroying property.

The shirts are the signature of the “boogaloo” racist and extremist anti-government movement.