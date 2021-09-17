SC Sheriffs’ Association: Sheriffs cannot enforce Executive Order vaccine mandates

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, Hollie Maloney, a pharmacy technician, loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first key hurdle Friday, Sept. 17, as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to recommend extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association on Friday issued a statement regarding the enforcement of vaccine mandates based on Executive Orders.

President Biden’s recent Executive Order mandates vaccines for most federal employees and contractors and directs the “Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees” to mandate vaccines or weekly testing for unvaccinated employees.

According to the SC Sheriffs’ Association, “South Carolina Sheriffs possess no statutory authority to enforce federal law, including Presidential Executive Orders.”

While the organization encouraged residents to consider vaccines, the statement emphasized that sheriffs “cannot enforce the Executive Orders issued by President Biden on September 9, 2021.”