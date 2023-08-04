KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WIS) – Authorities in Kershaw County are asking for help finding those responsible for robbing graves at a cemetery off Kershaw Highway.

Incident reports say that $25,000 worth of grave markers and paraphernalia were taken in just one night.

Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about someone taking items from the graves. When they arrived at the cemetery, that sound 47 bronze vases, two corner markers, two companion markers, and one nameplate were missing.

Authorities are now looking for answers in the case and justice for families impacted by the crime.

“It takes a major scum bag to come out here and steal something from a person’s gravesite. And these kinds of people, we hope there’s not many around us. If somebody knows something about it, these are the kinds of people that you need to come forward and give us some information,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.

Sheriff Boan said those responsible will likely face a felony and misdemeanor charge.