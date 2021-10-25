SC State Fair closes strong; Coastal Carolina Fair upcoming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The 152nd annual South Carolina State Fair came to a close on Sunday after welcoming 348, 701 guests during its run.

This marked the return of the Fair in full format. Last year, the Fair was offered as a drive-through-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We could not be more pleased with this year’s fair after what has been a challenging year for everyone,” S.C. State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith said. “Lots of people understandably are continuing to make the decisions they think are best for their families, and the fact that we have remained South Carolina’s largest event says a lot about the significant value the fair holds for so many.”

For those who did not get a chance to attend the state fair, the Coastal Carolina Fair will be back in Ladson on Thursday.

The Coastal Carolina Fair will implement a clear bag policy this year. Guests will also be allowed a small clutch or wallet not exceeding 6.5″ x 4.5″ in size.

The Coastal Carolina Fair opens October 28 through November 7 at Exchange Park in Ladson.