COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will bring back the popular fair food drive-thru this spring.

From April 6 through April 11, guests can enjoy their favorite fair foods from the safety of their own vehicles.

The drive-thru will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests will enter through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.

Six lanes will be available, all offering the same delicious options.