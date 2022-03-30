COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will host a drive-thru event where guests can enjoy their favorite fair foods.

From April 19 through April 24, guests can visit the fairgrounds and between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and visit one of six lines, each serving the same selection of fair staples.

The following items will be available:

  • Fiske fries
  • Corn dogs
  • Roasted corn
  • Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake
  • Sausage sandwiches
  • Turkey Legs
  • Funnel cakes
  • Elephant ears
  • Cotton candy
  • Candy apples
  • Caramel corn
  • Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

The event is happening at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park. Guests should enter through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.