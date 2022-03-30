COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will host a drive-thru event where guests can enjoy their favorite fair foods.
From April 19 through April 24, guests can visit the fairgrounds and between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and visit one of six lines, each serving the same selection of fair staples.
The following items will be available:
- Fiske fries
- Corn dogs
- Roasted corn
- Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake
- Sausage sandwiches
- Turkey Legs
- Funnel cakes
- Elephant ears
- Cotton candy
- Candy apples
- Caramel corn
- Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water
The event is happening at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park. Guests should enter through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.