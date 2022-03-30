COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will host a drive-thru event where guests can enjoy their favorite fair foods.

From April 19 through April 24, guests can visit the fairgrounds and between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. and visit one of six lines, each serving the same selection of fair staples.

The following items will be available:

Fiske fries

Corn dogs

Roasted corn

Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake

Sausage sandwiches

Turkey Legs

Funnel cakes

Elephant ears

Cotton candy

Candy apples

Caramel corn

Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

The event is happening at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park. Guests should enter through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.