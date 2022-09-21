COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair will host its first ever event designed to meet the needs of adults and children with sensory processing disorders.

The Sensory-Friendly Morning will be held October 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the State Fair Grounds. During that time, the sights and sounds of the fair will be dialed back and crowds will be smaller.

Admission fees will be waived for one person with a sensory processing disorder and one guest. Ride fees are separate.

While inside, guests can ride select rides, see behind the scenes of the animals’ morning routines, watch “quiet and more peaceful strolling acts,” and enjoy fair foods.

Select rides will begin running without sounds or lights at 10:00 a.m. and vendors will begin serving food at 11:00 a.m.

Pre-registration is not required.

