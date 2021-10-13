SC State Fair kicks off in Columbia starting Wednesday, online tickets available

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair is coming back to Columbia starting Wednesday, October 13.

The SC State Fair will run from October 14 to October 24.

New measurements will be in place for COVID-19 safety including a mask requirement which follows the city of Columbia’s mandate, hand sanitizer stations, and cashless payment options.

Admission hours are as followed:

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Noon – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17: Noon – 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24: Noon – 8 p.m.

The normal attractions will return to this year’s fair such as rides, food and drinks, livestock, crafts, etc.

For more information or to purchase online tickets, click here.