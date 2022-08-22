ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University has increased security measures following a deadly off-campus shooting that prompted a lockdown late Sunday night.

The deadly shooting took place at a housing unit on Buckley Street, which is not affiliated with SC State, according to university president Alexander Conyers.

While the person killed was not enrolled at SC State, one student did suffer a gunshot wound and another was injured in a fall.

President Conyers on Monday announced the implementation of additional safety measures in wake of that shooting. He is expected to meet with the president of neighboring Claflin University and Orangeburg’s city administrator to discuss safety parameters at off-campus locations.

“The safety of our students and employees continues to be our priority at SC State,” Conyers said. “While this incident poses no ongoing threat to the campus community, I have directed our campus Police Department to have additional personnel on the campus today. We also are reminding students that they must be vigilant both on and off campus regarding their personal safety and to make good decisions about associations and social events.”

Very few details have been provided about the deadly shooting. But the university did make available counselors to students who wished to speak with them regarding the shooting or school safety.

“The SC State community extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased person and to the students who were injured in this unfortunate situation,” Conyers said.

SC State over the summer began implementing a $1 million initiative to upgrade lighting and security technology, specifically around residence halls and class buildings. It also includes the installation of 700 cameras and 27 emergency call boxes across the campus. So far, 300 cameras have been placed with another 400 pending.

And Conyers previously approved a program to add six campus safety officers – who are not sworn police officers – to assist the campus police department with functions while also serving as “additional eyes and ears,” according to the university.

They said the move would allow the university to hold more events for students on campus.

News 2 has reached out to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety for more information about the deadly shooting. We are waiting to hear back.