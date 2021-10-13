SC State Parks launch virtual State House tours and interactive park ‘missions’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina State Parks is offering two new educational programs beginning Wednesday.

Educators can schedule live 30-minute virtual tours of the South Carolina State House. Tours are designed to teach students about the history and architecture of the building, while also educating them about the state government activities that take place there. Most tours are interactive and will include a look at where the executive and legislative branches operate and an opportunity for students to ask questions. More information on how to schedule a tour can be found here.

“Educational opportunities have always been an important part of the stewardship of South Carolina State Parks,” said Duane Parrish, director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “Live, virtual State House tours will open doors for teachers across South Carolina to connect state curriculum with an expert-led guide and one-of-a-kind tour, without ever leaving the classroom.”

Another educational opportunity now being offered is the Agents of Discovery program, in which visitors at select state parks can participate in special gaming missions. The free app-based program sends visitors on secret missions with interactive challenges throughout the park.

5 State parks are participating in the Agents of Discovery Interactive Missions program:

Charles Towne Landing- meet the wildlife that roamed when settlers first arrived in 1670

Paris Mountain State Park- become a nature detective, or naturalist

Sesquicentennial State Park- learn about the importance of forest and lake habitats and how they work together

Lake Greenwood State Park- learn the history of the park, build a fire, and go fishing

Andrew Jackson State Park- unravel the life and legacy of President Andrew Jackson

Signs are located at the parks with instructions on how to download the Agents of Discovery app.