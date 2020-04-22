SC State Parks plan to reopen May 1

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina State Parks plan to reopen in May, according to the website for the SC Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Parks were closed starting Saturday, March 30 and will remain closed through Thursday, April 30.

“Reservations for day-use rentals will be taken for dates beginning May 1 and overnight reservations for cabins and campsites for reservations beginning May 8,” the website says. “Visitors who are currently occupying campsites and cabins can remain through the duration of their rental reservation as long as they continue to practice the state’s recommendations for social distancing. All new reservation arrivals, however, from Saturday, March 28, to Thursday, April 30, will be cancelled and refunds issued.”

The department has also made changes to park passports.

“If you are currently a park passport holder, we will do one of two things to give you back the month you will be missing.

When you purchase a new passport, we will add the extra month on to that passport at no charge.

When your current passport expires, you may turn it in and we’ll give you another passport for the month missed at no charge.”

State Parks in the Lowcountry include Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site, Edisto Beach State Park, Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, Givhans Ferry State Park, Colleton State Park and Hampton Plantation State Historic Site.