ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina State University is closing on Friday due to high winds and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole.

All classes for Friday have been canceled. Only essential personnel should report to campus. Everyone else should work remotely. The university will return to a normal schedule on Monday.

During the storm’s peak periods, students on campus should shelter in their residence halls away from windows. During emergencies, students and employees should contact the Campus Police at 803-536-7188 or dial 911.