SC State University marks 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University commemorated the 54th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre on Tuesday.

Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr. served as the keynote speaker. Sellers is a noted civil rights activist, educator, and survivor of the Orangeburg Massacre.

Sellers was among hundreds of students who gathered on campus to protest racial segregation at a bowling alley and other establishments on February 8, 1968.

Violence erupted after extensive demonstrations which led police to open fire on the students. The three that were killed included Sammy Hammond, Henry Smith, and a 17-year-old high school student, Delano Middleton, whose mother worked at SC State.

Middleton and Smith were shot multiple times by law enforcement. Nearly 30 demonstrators were wounded in the shooting, including Sellers.

Each year, SC State honors Smith, Hammond, and Middleton, along with their families and survivors.

The university recently expanded the Smith Hammond Middleton Legacy Plaza, a memorial site on the campus, to include a new monument enshrined with bronze statues of the three men.

They also established the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Social Justice Award. This year’s recipients include the SC State College Class of 1971 and Ms. Gloria Pyles, Title III Director at SC State.

Nine state patrolmen who were charged with using excessive force by the federal government were acquitted. Sellers was the only person to be convicted of a crime from the events leading up to and including the massacre, according to the university.

“Sellers, who was characterized as the instigator of the demonstrations, served nine months in prison on a rioting charge. He received a full pardon 25 years after the Orangeburg Massacre but elected to keep the charge on his record as a ‘badge of honor,’” the university wrote.

He wrote a memoir called “The River of No Return” which chronicled his involvement in the civil rights movement while serving time in prison.