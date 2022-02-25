ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- A day after South Carolina State women’s basketball coach Audra Smith filed a lawsuit alleging Title IX violations, Smith’s employment was terminated.

Smith filed a class-action and individual lawsuit on Wednesday alleging the university engaged in Title IX discrimination and retaliation and equal pay act violations.

The lawsuit states that the university has discrimated against women in areas of education, athletics, and employment because of their sex. The complaint also states that the university has engaged in systematic unfair treatment of and contiually provided fewer resources to female athletes, women’s teams, and coaches

For example, in the 2019-2020 school year, men’s team coaches made an average salary of $124,888.00 while women’s team coaches made an average of $53,131. In addition, that same year, only 36% of athletic financial aid was awarded to female athletes.

Smith also said that she was issued a 3-game suspension earlier this month for a “relatively minor issue” and believes the suspension was issued because of her inquiries into the school’s practices.

The suit seeks an undisclosed amount of money damages.

On Thursday, one day after the suit was filed, SC State released a statement announcing Smith’s departure:

“We would like to thank Coach Smith for her dedication to our student-athletes and for the hard work she has committed to the women’s basketball program.”

Smith had one year left on her contract and the Bulldogs have three games remaining in the regular season.

Paul Porter, one of the attorneys representing Smith, said the termination was “unlawful, retaliatory, and it invites more legal action.”

“The short amount of time between her filing the Title IX lawsuit and her termination is very close and very compelling,” Porter added.

Smith was in her fourth season with the Bulldogs and had an overall record of 24-73.