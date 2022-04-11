ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University’s head basketball coach, Tony Madlock, is heading to Alabama State.

Madlock was named SC State’s head basketball coach in March 2021 – he is now heading to lead the Hornets after only a year in South Carolina.

“He comes to Montgomery with a wealth of experience as a high-level recruiter and as a head coach that oversaw one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball this year,” said Alabama State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable. “Tony is a high-character guy that believes in the total development of the student-athlete, and his passion for the game is unmatched.”

Madlock’s team at SC State finished 15-16 overall and 7-7 in the MEAC, falling to Morgan State in the conference tournament.

According to a news release Monday, Madlock was named as a finalist for the Joe B. Hall Award, given to college basketball’s top first-year coach after leading South Carolina State to its highest win total since 2015-16.

There is no word from SC State regarding their search for a replacement coach.