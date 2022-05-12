SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County student will face charges after officials found a BB gun and two knives this morning.

According to Spartanburg School District 1, school officials at Chapman High School were made aware of an allegation of a student in possession of a weapon at school.

During an investigation, it was discovered that the student had an unloaded BB gun and two knives.

The school district said the ninth grader will face both school disciplinary actions and law enforcement charges. However, the district did not know what that charge would be.

The school district said there was no immediate threat to students or staff.