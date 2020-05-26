SC Superintendent of Education requests more funding for summer programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top education official wanted $115 million for summer school programs to get some of the state’s most vulnerable students back on track after the coronavirus.

But Accelerate SC, the state’s special reopening committee, only recommended about 10% of that from the $1.9 billion of federal government COVID-19 relief.

The current funding is enough to provide one week of summer school to help special education students, younger elementary students struggling to read.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman plans to ask for more money.

The questions over education spending simmered Monday as South Carolina announced 90 new coronavirus cases and five additional COVID-19 deaths.

South Carolina has recorded 440 confirmed deaths more than 10,000 confirmed infections.