COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday his petition for the state Supreme Court to rehear its ruling on the Fetal Heartbeat law was denied.

“As we’ve said previously, we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision. This issue is now in the legislature’s hands,” he said in a statement.

The South Carolina Supreme Court last month struck down the state’s law that banned nearly all abortions once cardiac activity was detected.

The court said in its ruling that the restrictions violated the state constitution’s right to privacy.

Wilson, who previously vowed to work with Governor Henry McMaster and state lawmakers to find a new path forward, filed a petition asking the court to rehear its ruling.