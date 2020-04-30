SC Supreme Court extends eviction moratorium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the Supreme Court of SC announced that the statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures has been extended through May 15.

The court reasoned that “increased housing insecurity and homelessness would worsen the threat posed by [COVID-19].”

Additionally, the court reasoned that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act “has made it possible for some facing eviction or foreclosure to honor their financial obligations.”

According to the order, currently scheduled evictions and foreclosures will resume May 15.

