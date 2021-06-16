SC Supreme Court stays upcoming execution of inmates until firing squad is in place

FILE – This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state’s electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law last week a bill that would essentially restart the state’s stalled death penalty after a lack of lethal injection drugs has delayed several executions. The new law would let condemned inmates choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the execution orders for two inmates, citing a law that requires inmates be given a choice in the method of execution. Currently, the electric chair is the only option.

One execution was set to take place Friday, with the second happening on June 25.

The SC Supreme Court ruled:

“Under these circumstances, in which only a single method of execution is available, and due to the statutory right of inmates to elect the manner of their execution, we vacate the execution notice. See S.C. Code Ann. Section 24-3-530 (2021). We further direct the Clerk of this Court not to issue another execution notice until the State notifies the Court that the Department of Corrections, in addition to maintaining the availability of electrocution, has developed and implemented appropriate protocols and policies to carry out executions by firing squad.”

The South Carolina Department of Corrections issued the following statement:

“We have received the order from the S.C. Supreme Court halting the upcoming executions. The department is moving ahead with creating policies and procedures for a firing squad. We are looking to other states for guidance through this process. We will notify the court when a firing squad becomes an option for executions.“

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.