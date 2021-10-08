SC Supreme Court suspends attorney Cory Fleming’s license to practice law in the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended attorney Cory Fleming’s license to practice law in the state.

It comes amid allegations that Fleming, who works for Beaufort-based Moss, Kuhn, and Fleming, P.A., assisted Alex Murdaugh in diverting funds from a wrongful death settlement.

Fleming represented the sons of Gloria Satterfield, who worked as a housekeeper for the family for several years, died after an alleged trip and fall at a property belonging to the Murdaugh family in 2018.

Attorneys for the Satterfield family recently released documents that they say prove Alex Murdaugh was the mastermind behind defrauding the rightful heirs of a multi-million-dollar wrongful death settlement.

A 69-page motion named Alex Murdaugh, Chad Westendorf, Palmetto State Bank, Cory Fleming, and Moss, Kuhn, and Fleming P.A.

Muraugh instructed Satterfield’s family to hire Fleming so that they could sue Murdaugh for insurance money. The boys followed instructions, not knowing that Fleming and Murdaugh had a longstanding personal relationship. At no point did Murdaugh or Fleming disclose their relationship.

Attorneys for Satterfield’s estate announced last week they had reached an agreement with Fleming’s firm that the estate would be paid back.

Fleming’s license is suspended until further notice.