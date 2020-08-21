SC Supreme Court to hear arguments in case against Gov. McMaster’s use of SAFE Grants for private school tuition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments next month about Governor Henry McMaster’s use of CARES Act funding.

Gov. McMaster wanted to use $32 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GREER) funds for SAFE grants to help families pay for private school tuition.

It would come out of the $48 million CARES Act funding.

Last month, an Orangeburg circuit court judge temporarily blocked the plan.

The judge said it violates the state constitution, which prevents the funding of private or religious education.

The hearing is set for September 18th.

