COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear oral arguments in the case against South Carolina’s ban on abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law prohibits most abortions after six weeks, with exceptions for circumstances such as rape, incest, and the health of the mother. It took place days after the United States Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade.

Abortion providers – including Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women`s Clinic, and two physician plaintiffs – filed a lawsuit on July 13 to block the ban.

That lawsuit claims the ban violates South Carolinian’s state constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection by banning abortion, by providing inadequate protections for patients’ health, and by conditioning sexual assault survivors’ access to abortion on the disclosure of their personal information to law enforcement.

The state’s top court unanimously blocked the abortion ban back in August and abortions have remained legal in South Carolina amid the case.

Arguments in the case are expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Supreme Court Building in Columbia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.