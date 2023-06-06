COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear arguments on a lawsuit over the legality of a South Carolina law that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster on May 26, 2023. Hours after being enacted, lawsuits were filed by several women’s rights groups challenging its constitutionality.

Less than 24 hours later, the law was temporarily blocked by a circuit court judge as the lawsuits played out.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson appealed that decision to the Supreme Court asking for the court to supersede the injunction issued by the lower court.

The SC Supreme Court denied the motion for supersedeas, but agreed to hear arguments on the matter.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin June 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.