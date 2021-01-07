SC suspends in-person court hearings due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty on Wednesday directed courts to suspend in-person activities, effective January 11, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

This includes circuit, family, probate, master-in-equity, and summary courts statewide. The suspension is indefinite.

Courts are encouraged to conduct operations virtually when possible.

Exceptions to the order are as follows, according to the SC Bar:

  • Circuit Courts statewide may hear in-person emergency matters including, but not limited to, matters relating to Bonds and Bench Warrants.
  • Family Courts statewide may hear in-person emergency matters including, but not limited to, DSS Emergency Protective Custody, Juvenile Detentions, Bench Warrants, and Emergency Petitions for Orders of Protection from Domestic Abuse.
  • Summary courts may have in-person proceedings for bond hearings and emergency matters including, but not limited to, restraining orders, orders of protection, and vacating of bench warrants.

