CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For many college students, this could be the first time living on their own, having a full or part-time job, and the first glimpse of adulthood.

And one of the main parts of adulthood is filing taxes, so the South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tips for college students to help make the process a little less dauting.

College students should know their dependency status. Some students may need to file a tax return depending on their gross income and whether parents claim them as dependent.

The IRS’s Interactive Tax Assistant tool can help determine if a student needs to file a tax return and if they can be claimed as a dependent.

Generally, if someone is required to file a federal tax return, then they are required to file a state return too.

As higher education can often take residential students across state lines, here is some guidance as to the tax obligations:

South Carolina residents attending college in another state must file an SC Individual Income Tax return that includes all of their 2021 income, including income earned in another state. When filing their return, they can claim a credit for taxes paid to another state on the SC1040TC Worksheet if filing by paper, or the tax credits section of their electronic return.

And with new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation taking effect this year, many collegiate student-athletes may be filing an Individual Income Tax return for the first time.

Any person who earns income through NIL or endorsement deals should follow these tips:

Taxpayers who receive income from NIL should receive a 1099 form from each business where they earn income. Even if a 1099 is not recieved, all earned income should be reported.

Even if a 1099 is not recieved, all earned income should be reported. Income earned in South Carolina must be reported on Individual Income Tax return regardless of the taxpayer’s state of residency.

For tax purposes, income includes gifts and services the taxpayer received as compensation. Make sure all income, including gear, is reported, not just money.

In addition, some students attending a South Carolina college or university may be eligible for a tax credit of up to 50% of tuition. Visit dor.sc.gov/taxcredits to learn more about eligibility requirements.