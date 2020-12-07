SC teachers want virtual school again after COVID-19 spike

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases reaching record levels in South Carolina, a teachers group is asking districts to go back to all-virtual teaching until this second spike in the virus can be flattened.

The plea was given more emotional weight over the weekend after the death of 50-year-old third-grade teacher Staci Blakely.

Her family asked Lexington School District 1 to publicly announce her death from COVID-19 to remind people how serious the disease can be.

At least four school districts in South Carolina have returned to all-virtual learning, including 12,000 students in the Orangeburg County School District.

Nearly a quarter of the state’s districts are teaching in person every day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES