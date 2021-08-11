SC to celebrate Aviation Week August 15-21

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed August 15 through 21 South Carolina Aviation Week, a week during which the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission will put on “a series of events that highlight the impact aviation has on economic development and educational initiatives.”

South Carolina Aviation Association President, Terry Connorton, explained that the week “provides the opportunity to celebrate the impacts of the state’s airport system and aviation industry on growth, economic development, and education.”

South Carolina has six commercial airports, 58 general aviation airports, and five military airfields, according to the South Carolina Aviation Association. The industry contributes at least $16.3 billion annually to the state’s economy.

Additionally, over 122,000 jobs are supported by the aviation industry in South Carolina.

While the industry will be celebrated in South Carolina all week, National Aviation Day is celebrated on August 19.