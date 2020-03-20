COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) -The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor McMaster’s request for a disaster declaration, effectively making SBA assistance available to the entire state, according to the SC Department of Commerce.

Small businesses and non-profits facing negative impacts as a result of the Coronavirus are now able to apply for low-interest emergency loans from the SBA.

Loans of up to $2 million are available to help business owners cover expenses such as “fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.”

The loans are designed to “help overcome the temporary loss of revenue” that small businesses are experiencing and “[bridge] the financial gap during this unprecedented time.”

