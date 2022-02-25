COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson said South Carolina will begin receiving part of its funding from a landmark $26 billion opioid agreement with drug distributors this spring.

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements over their role in the opioid addiction crisis Friday.

The state expects to receive more than $300 million over the next 18 years.

Wilson said the agreement comes after three years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country.

“These settlements will provide much-needed financial resources which will help combat South Carolina’s opioid epidemic,” said Wilson. “My Office looks forward to working with stakeholders around the state to ensure that these dollars have the greatest impact possible in each of our communities.”

According to Wilson’s office, 52 states and territories have signed on to the agreement along with thousands of local governments across the country.

All of South Carolina’s 46 counties and 43 eligible municipalities are part of the agreement.

“Under an agreement reached by the Attorney General and the litigating counties, 92% of these funds will be used to directly address the opioid crisis in South Carolina, including by supporting treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies. More information about this agreement will be revealed in the coming days,” Wilson explained.