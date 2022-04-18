CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is expected to receive more than $71 million to support transportation projects and upgrades.

The $71,283,892 investment from the U.S. Department of Transportation will help local transit authorities buy new buses, address repair backlogs, modernize fleets, and move to new technologies that will help reduce carbon emissions.

Congressman James Clyburn said the funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Biden signed into law in November 2021.

“I am pleased to see additional funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act coming to South Carolina in order to upgrade and expand our transit systems,” said Rep. Clyburn. “Thanks to the work of President Biden and the Department of Transportation, we are continuing to see the positive impact the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is having on our communities through economic growth, job creation, and the overall safety and well-being of our residents.”

Clyburn said the investment is part of the $20 billion U.S. DOT’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) plans to invest in Fiscal Year 2022.