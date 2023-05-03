COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Representative James Clyburn (R-SC) this week announced that $1.369 billion in federal funding has been allocated to South Carolina for infrastructure projects.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan and will go to the S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program.

According to Clyburn, the money will be used to “modernize and upgrade critical infrastructure that will have far-reaching impacts.”

The top-funded projects in the Lowcountry include:

$10,000,000 for the Central Berkeley Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion in Berkeley County.

$10,000,000 for the Charleston Regional Resource Recovery Authority’s Regional Compost Facility.

$10,000,000 for Charleston Water System’s Sewer Tunnel Extension.

$10,000,000 for the King Street Pump Station in the City of Charleston.

$10,000,000 for Pump Station 4 and Force Main Upgrades in Dorchester County.

$10,000,000 for Water System Improvements in Georgetown County.

$10,000,000 for Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ Septic Tank Abatement.

$10,000,000 for the City of Walterboro’s Northwest Sewer Improvements.

A total of 216 grants were awarded across the state, including several additional grants throughout the Lowcountry. Click here for a full list.